Ohio Dad Figures Out Socially Distant Trick Or Treating

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Halloween is still more than a month away. But parents are asking how can kids trick or treat from a safe social distance? One Ohio dad is on it. WJAR-TV reports he got a shipping tube and orange paint. He fastened the tube to the porch handrail to make an orange candy chute. Kids can put bags on one end of the chute and call out trick or treat. It will also be one night when it's especially fun to wear a mask. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.