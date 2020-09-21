Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ohio Dad Figures Out Socially Distant Trick Or Treating

Published September 21, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Halloween is still more than a month away. But parents are asking how can kids trick or treat from a safe social distance? One Ohio dad is on it. WJAR-TV reports he got a shipping tube and orange paint. He fastened the tube to the porch handrail to make an orange candy chute. Kids can put bags on one end of the chute and call out trick or treat. It will also be one night when it's especially fun to wear a mask. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories