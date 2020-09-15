Bringing The World Home To You

Hastings Writes About Netflix's Cultural Reinvention In 'No Rules Rules'

By Bobby Allyn
Published September 15, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT

Unlimited vacation. Submitting expenses without approval. Being promoted for criticizing your company.
These are the perks of working for Netflix, says CEO Reed Hastings.
HASTINGS: It's risky trusting employees as much as we do. Giving them as much freedom as we do. But it's essential in creative companies where you have much greater risk from lack of innovation.
In his new book, "No Rules Rules," Hastings discusses his guiding principle: The Keeper Test.
The idea is to ask your boss: If I wanted to leave, how hard would you fight to keep me? If the answer is not very hard, maybe it's time for you to go.

Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.
