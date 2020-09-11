Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Postcard Finally Arrives In Mail 100 Years Later

Published September 11, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There is snail mail, and then there is this. A postcard addressed to Roy McQueen just arrived in Belding, Mich., a hundred years after it was put in the mail. Brittany Keech found it inside her mailbox this week, a Halloween postcard from Flossie Burgess postmarked October 29, 1920. It's addressed to her cousins and has a one-cent George Washington stamp in the corner. Keech is trying to find the family to return the postcard. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories