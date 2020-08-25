Bringing The World Home To You

Bride Reunited With Wedding Dress In Time For Ceremony

Published August 25, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Narolin Cepeda nearly got married in street clothes. Her family was traveling to the wedding in Ohio when her mom left a bag at Newark Airport in New Jersey. It contained the wedding gown. It can take days to find a lost bag, but a TSA agent came to the rescue. Loletta Nathan-Gordon realized the bag's significance. I put myself in the bride's shoes, she said. She found the bag early and sent it to Ohio by the morning of the wedding. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
