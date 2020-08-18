Bringing The World Home To You

After Pandemic Lockdown, Centenarian Gets Frog Tattoo

Published August 18, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. One-hundred-and-three-year-old Dorothy Pollock of Holton, Mich., has lived. She's a former bartender and drug store sales clerk, and she worked well into her 90s. But there was one thing Dorothy had not yet done - get a tattoo of a frog. And so she did. Dorothy, who recently moved out of a nursing home and in with her grandson, told The Washington Post that after being in COVID-19 lockdown, I thought it was time to start living again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

