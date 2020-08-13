Woman Receives New ID With Photo Of Empty Chair

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Driver's license pictures rarely turn out well, but most of the time, you're at least in the picture. Jane (ph) Dodd of Tennessee was not. She told WKRN she was surprised when her new ID came in the mail and the photo was of an empty chair, apparently mistakenly used. On the upside, her picture shows not a hair out of place, and she has no goofy smile. The downside - her boss pointed at a chair and said, hey, I thought that was you.