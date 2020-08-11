Successor To Fill The Shoes Of Retiring New Zealand Wizard

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Along with all the other changes in the world, a New Zealand wizard is retiring. Ian Brackenbury Channell walks around in black robes and a pointy hat. He's a tourist attraction, so Christchurch, New Zealand, even pays him. As he steps aside, a successor wizard takes over. Now, you may ask, exactly what magical power does this wizard possess? His answer - every day, the world gets more serious, so fun is the most powerful thing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.