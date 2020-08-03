Bringing The World Home To You

Culprit In Germany Caught Stealing Over 100 Shoes

Published August 3, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For weeks, residents of a Berlin suburb couldn't figure out who or what was stealing their shoes in the middle of the night. The culprit was finally caught in the act when someone saw a fox carrying away a pair of blue flip-flops in its mouth. According to Tagesspiegel newspaper, the fox was in possession of over 100 shoes. A picture of his stash shows sneakers, sandals, clogs and a surprising number of Crocs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

