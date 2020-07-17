Bringing The World Home To You

Michigan Jeweler Buries His Products, Holds Real Life Treasure Hunt

Published July 17, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Johnny Perri's dad left him a jewelry store. But COVID was bad for business. And Johnny realized he was bored. So he's closing the store dramatically. Perri has buried about $1 million of gold, silver and diamonds all around Michigan. It's a giant treasure hunt. People can buy tickets to participate. Tickets come with clues. And finders can keep their treasure or sell it back to Perri, who says it's all about making memories. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
