Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Paris Takes Drive-In Theaters To The Next Level During Pandemic

Published July 13, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The other day, I saw a neighbor from a safe distance across the street, and she said, we just went to a drive-in movie. Drive-ins are coming back in the pandemic, and Paris is taking it to the next level. Friday is the premiere of a float-in theater. People can sit in boats on the Seine watching a floating big screen which will show a French comedy. Sounds romantic, but wait until someone tries skydiving theater. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories