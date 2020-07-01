Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Teen Invents Watch To Stop You From Touching Your Face

Published July 1, 2020 at 5:18 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A teenager got clever with tech to help people follow health guidelines. Fifteen-year-old Max Melia invented a watch that warns users when they're about to touch their faces with this sound.

(SOUNDBITE OF DEVICE BEEPING)

KING: Keeping people healthy is personal for the young, British inventor. Both of his parents tested positive for COVID. Max is crowdfunding his invention and wants to get the watches into production ASAP. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories