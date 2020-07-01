Bringing The World Home To You

New 'Lord Of The Rings' Series Is Casting 'Funny Looking' Actors

Published July 1, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you've got scars, burns or missing bones, we've got the perfect role for you. A talent agency has a call out for, quote, "funny-looking people" to cast in "The Lord Of The Rings" TV series. Maybe this saves on makeup? For the same series, last October, the agency sought people who were too tall, too short or too hairy. Too hairy according to whom? Let's celebrate our differences. Middle Earth is calling. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
