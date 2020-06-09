Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Giant Panda Escapes His Pen At Zoo In Copenhagen

Published June 9, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Xing Er made a break for it the other day. The 7-year-old giant panda escaped his pen at a zoo in Copenhagen. The surveillance camera shows him crawling up this metal pole and skirting an electrical fence. Xing managed to roam the park, but zookeepers safely caught him before they opened up to the public. Now, really, who could blame a panda for trying to bust out? Aren't we all getting a little stir-crazy these days? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories