British Man Invents 'Cuddle Curtain' For Socially Distant Hugs With Grandma

Published May 20, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Yes, the coronavirus has stopped us from giving each other hugs. A 29-year-old British man missed hugging his grandma so much that he invented a solution, a Cuddle Curtain. There are videos. They show a transparent shower curtain with two plastic sleeves hanging down each side. The grandma reaches into the sleeves for a hug, and she holds on for a long time. So, grandma, grandson, keep calm and cuddle on. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
