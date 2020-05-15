Bringing The World Home To You

No Buts About It, Bull Is Responsible For Scottish Town's Power Outage

Published May 15, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When hundreds of homes in a Scottish town lost power this month, residents might have suspected a downed tree or wind. But the culprit was Ron, a bull suffering from what his owner Hazel describes as an itchy bum. Hoping to scratch the itch, Ron rubbed against a utility pole, knocking out a transformer box. Hazel says her beloved bovine is oblivious, but she's thinking of renaming him Sparky. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
