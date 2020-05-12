Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Quarantine Cat Film Fest Aims To Raise Money For Indie Theaters

Published May 12, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This one's for all those cat owners out there who have thought to themselves, man, my cat could be a star. The Quarantine Cat Film Fest wants to take your cat videos from the Internet to the silver screen. Brian Mendelssohn is creating a streaming showcase of the best feline flash films to raise money for indie theaters hurt by COVID-19. When asked if he would follow the cat film fest with one for dogs, Mendelssohn replied, no one wants to watch dogs. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories