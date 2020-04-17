Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

California Ghost Town Is The Perfect Example Of Social Distancing

Published April 17, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of extreme social distancing. Brent Underwood bought a California ghost town a couple of years ago for over a million dollars. Normally, visitors take tours of Cerro Gordo, an old mining hub, but now it's just Mr. Underwood in his town with its haunted past. You can add to that a snowstorm that's lasted days and no running water. Underwood told The New York Post he has been hearing things at night. Maybe he's not alone. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories