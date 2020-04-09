Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Police In Czech Republic Tell Nudists To Wear Face Masks

Published April 9, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It is hard to stay indoors all the time, especially if the weather's nice. But there are still rules. In the Czech Republic, police in one town reportedly found 75 people violating rules by not covering their mouths in public. That included some sunbathers really enjoying their time out in nature. Police told these opportunistic nudists to cover up. They didn't need to get dressed; they just had to wear those face masks. Weird tan lines in the age of coronavirus. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories