Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New Zealand: Tooth Fairy And Easter Bunny Will Be On The Job

Published April 7, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Easter Sunday will be different this year. Church services and picnics have been canceled. In a lot of places, only essential workers are going outside. So yesterday, New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, gave kids some good news.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN: You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers.

KING: She gently warned the Easter Bunny might be too busy to make it to every house. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories