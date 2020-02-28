Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Minister In Hell, Mich., Will Officiate At Saturday's Mass Wedding

Published February 28, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Tomorrow is leap day, February 29. If it's your wedding day, you only get an anniversary every four years. And there is a special place in Hell for you, as in Hell, Mich., where tomorrow, Rev. Yvonne Williams is officiating a mass wedding for 29 couples. The Detroit Free Press reports that couples get married for no charge. When you get married in Hell, the reverend says, there is nowhere for your marriage to go but up. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories