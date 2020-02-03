Bringing The World Home To You

The Iowa Caucuses Have Been Turned Into A Musical

Published February 3, 2020 at 6:46 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Iowa caucuses have been turned into a musical. A Des Moines theater company has borrowed songs from "A Chorus Line" for a new production called "Adore Us! Line." Democrats do their best song and dance as they audition to be president. Among the highlights, Pete Buttigieg played by a 14-year-old boy.

(SOUNDBITE OF PLAY, "ADORE US! LINE")

RYAN HENZI: (As Pete Buttigieg, singing) I will pledge to try to rid the world of sorrow.

GREENE: Politics imitating art. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

