A South African Man Has Been On Top Of A Pole For 2 Months

Published January 14, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Vernon Kruger has been on top of a pole for two months. The South African man is living in a wine barrel more than 80 feet up. In the '90s, he did this for 67 days, and now he wants to do better. He tells SABC News he's worried about lightning, which almost struck his pole this time. Even if he breaks his record, he's going to stay another week. He's raising money for charity. And you can say this about Vernon Kruger, he's just not a bottom-of-the-barrel kind of guy. Right? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
