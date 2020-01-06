Bringing The World Home To You

Sheriff Deputies Investigate Cries Of 'Let Me Out!'

Published January 6, 2020 at 6:14 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department recently made a house call. Someone inside kept yelling, let me out. Turns out, the cries were coming from a playful bird. When deputies questioned the homeowner, he brought out his 40-year-old parrot Rambo. The man taught the bird the unnerving phrase when he was a kid. Back then, Rambo was kept in a birdcage. The deputies had a good laugh and then considered the case closed. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
