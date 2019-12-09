Bringing The World Home To You

Kansas City Chiefs Scramble To Get Gear Before New England Game

Published December 9, 2019 at 7:13 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Foxborough, Mass., ready to beat the Patriots. But while the NFL players might have been ready, their gear was not. When the Chiefs arrived, they forgot to take their equipment off the plane. They had no helmets, no pads, no footballs. It all continued on the plane to Newark. Talk about a two-minute drill - the Chiefs scrambled to get their gear back. They avoided a forfeit and won the game 23-16. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
