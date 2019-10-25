Bringing The World Home To You

Snorkeling Grandmothers Find Venomous Sea Snakes

Published October 25, 2019 at 5:48 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. People seeking a retirement hobby have a new choice - photographing venomous sea snakes. Some citizen scientists call themselves the fantastic grandmothers. They help a researcher capture photos and videos of what's called the greater sea snake. The women snorkel out from the shores of Australia. The Guardian reports they follow the advice they might give their grandkids, like don't touch the snakes. Just observe. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
