Electric Police Car In California Runs Out Of Gas, So To Speak

Published September 27, 2019 at 6:33 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In an attempt to go greener, the police department in Fremont, Calif., bought an electric police car, a Tesla. Better for the environment, maybe, but a recent high-speed chase showed the downside. A police officer was pursuing a suspect when his car alerted him that it only had six miles of battery left. He had to pull over and recharge. The suspect got away. A city spokeswoman noted that a regular police car could have easily run out of gas. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
