PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Bobcat and Roxanne each have two. Alonzo has three.

SAGAL: OK. We flipped a coin, and Bobcat has elected to go first, so here you go. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank - after a drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, the White House announced a new round of sanctions on blank.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Iran.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, President Trump named hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien his new blank...

GOLDTHEWAIT: Is it defense?

SAGAL: No, it's national security adviser. On Thursday, Colt announced they would suspend production of the blank assault rifle.

GOLDTHEWAIT: RA-15?

SAGAL: Yeah, AR-15. Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: While discussing the pigeon poop problem here in the city of Chicago, a local lawmaker blanked.

GOLDTHEWAIT: Pooped.

SAGAL: No, was pooped upon by a pigeon.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Tropical Storm blank caused dangerous flooding in Texas.

GOLDTHEWAIT: I don't know. Irene.

SAGAL: Imelda. Your were close. Drug smugglers on the run from authorities...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...On a small island in Australia were arrested when their escape plan was foiled by blank.

GOLDTHEWAIT: Sharks.

SAGAL: No, a giant seal sleeping on top of their drug stash.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The drug runners pay no attention to the giant seal when they hid 2,000 pounds of cocaine under a pile of seaweed. But when they went back to retrieve the drugs, the seal was sleeping on top of it and wouldn't let them near it. Instead, it wanted to stay up all night and go clubbing.

(LAUGHTER)

GOLDTHEWAIT: That's not really cool.

SAGAL: No, it's totally not cool.

GOLDTHEWAIT: You don't want to club a seal.

(LAUGHTER)

GOLDTHEWAIT: That's the last word you bring up around a giant seal that's gacked (ph) out of his mind on coke.

SAGAL: Anyway, Bill, how did Bobcat do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Two right, four more points, total of six, Bobcat.

SAGAL: All right, that means, Roxanne, you're up next. Fill in the blank - former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testified on Tuesday during the House Judiciary Committee's first blank hearing.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Oh, impeachment.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the Working Families Party announced they were backing blank for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

ROBERTS: Elizabeth Warren.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the White House said they would revoke blank's authority to set its own emissions standards.

ROBERTS: California.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, teen activists urged members of Congress to take immediate action on blank.

ROBERTS: Climate change.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: While directing a reporter to contact her press secretary, Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard blanked.

ROBERTS: She forgot the name of her press secretary.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: And none of her other staff could remember it either.

ROBERTS: OK.

SAGAL: Just days after reaching a tentative settlement for fueling the opioid crisis, blank filed for bankruptcy.

ROBERTS: Purdue Pharma.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, NBC Universal announced the details of their new blank service.

ROBERTS: Oh, their streaming service.

SAGAL: Yes. It's called Peacock.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A California woman who dreamt she swallowed...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Her engagement ring woke up and discovered that she had blanked.

ROBERTS: Swallowed her engagement ring.

SAGAL: In fact, she'd had.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: She was dreaming. She says she was on a train being chased by bad guys, and she swallowed her ring to keep them from getting it. When she woke up, she discovered that the phrase it's a dream come true is sometimes not a good thing.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right, Bill how did Roxanne do on our quiz?

KURTIS: It's rare, but Roxanne got them all right.

SAGAL: Congratulations.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: Eight. That's 16 more points total of 18. She is way out in front.

ALONZO BODDEN: All right, here we go.

SAGAL: How many does Alonzo need to win?

KURTIS: Eight.

SAGAL: Here we go. Fill in the blank - on Sunday, President Trump dismissed Democratic calls to impeach blank.

BODDEN: Kavanaugh.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a report from the National Park Service, construction on President Trump's blank could damage or destroy two dozen archeological sites.

BODDEN: Library.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Not there yet, Alonzo. We're talking about the border wall. Hoping to avoid a recession, the Federal Reserve voted to cut blanks on Wednesday.

BODDEN: Interest rate.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: During a live report on a deadly police chase, an anchor for KTLA in California said she reached out to blank, but he was unavailable for comment.

BODDEN: I don't know, the guy being chased.

SAGAL: I'm going to give it to you. She said, quote, "We tried to reach out to the man who died in the pursuit, but he was unavailable for comment."

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the United Auto Workers went on strike against blank.

BODDEN: General Motors.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Best known as the front-man for The Cars, producer and musician blank passed away at 75.

BODDEN: Ric Ocasek.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A former aide for a New York state senator...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Filed a complaint this week, saying the senator intentionally humiliated him by making him blank.

BODDEN: Send a selfie.

SAGAL: No. She says that she tried to make him dress as a leprechaun. Aide Chris Thompson says that state senator Daphne Jordan ordered him to dress as a leprechaun and pull a, quote, "candy wagon" at a parade. He says, quote, "she violated my basic human rights by directing me to wear clothes not befitting a 61-year-old grown man," unquote. He was...

BODDEN: How tall was he?

SAGAL: Well...

(LAUGHTER)

GOLDTHEWAIT: And in context, like, what parade was it?

SAGAL: Yeah.

GOLDTHEWAIT: If it's St. Patrick's Day, that makes sense.

BODDEN: Yeah, it's St. Patrick's Day, and he's the right size. They might have said, you know.

SAGAL: Bill, did Alonzo do well enough to win?

KURTIS: He's got game. He got five right, 10 more points, total of 13. But he can't catch Roxanne.

SAGAL: Who can?

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Nobody can, that's who.