Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Harley-Davidson Tries Electric Bicycles

Published September 6, 2019 at 5:07 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF STEPPENWOLF SONG, "BORN TO BE WILD")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You hear that music, and maybe it makes you want to leather up and take to the wide-open roads on your Harley. But that Harley bike could be a Harley bicycle. The company recently unveiled prototypes of three electric bicycles. Todd Berlin, general manager of a Harley dealership in Wisconsin, said motorcycles aren't going away, quote, "internal combustion engines are still what we do", end quote. But clearly, "Born To Be Wild" can also mean wanting safer, more environmentally friendly options. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories