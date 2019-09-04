Maid Of Honor Stands Out Among Other Wedding Attendants

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When Deanna Adams of Nebraska got married, the bride and groom looked great, but the maid of honor looked like nobody else. The bride knew her sister did not like to spend on fancy clothes, so she said, be my maid of honor and you can wear what you want. That explains why social media posts show the sister in an inflatable T. rex costume holding a bouquet of flowers. Christina Meador wrote, I regret nothing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.