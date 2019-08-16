Bringing The World Home To You

Liechtenstein Celebrates Its 300th Anniversary

Published August 16, 2019 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Liechtenstein had its 300th anniversary this year. The small European country has about 38,000 residents. For its big national holiday yesterday, Prince Hans-Adam II had a garden party at the castle, and lucky Liechtensteiners celebrated with their head of state. A photo shows the prince with a beer in each hand. One partygoer told Reuters it's not so unusual to be this close to the monarchy - said, quote, "we are one big family here." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

