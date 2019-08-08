Bringing The World Home To You

Stare At Seagulls To Save Your Sandwich, Scientists Say

Published August 8, 2019 at 5:30 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Seagulls can be annoying, right? You're out for a fun day at the beach, and they're always getting up in your business, trying to snatch your food. A new study out of Exeter University says the best way to get rid of them is to stare them down. Avert your gaze, and the gulls get greedy. Give them the old death stare, and they take off. Though, the Guardian newspaper points out that you don't want to stare longer than four minutes because according to a different study from 1997, doing so can make you fall in love. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
