CBD, A Christian Book Company, Changes Name To Avoid Calls About CBD Gummies

Published July 22, 2019 at 5:14 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. CBD, an extract of the cannabis plant, is a popular ingredient in all kinds of products. That's a real pain for Ray Hendrickson. For decades, Ray and his family have run a business called Christian Book Distributors, or CBD for short. In recent years, people calling them don't want Bibles or Christian literature but CBD gummies or chocolate. So according to The New York Times, Ray changed the business's name to Christianbook to clear up any confusion. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
