Drug In A Rug: Is That A Bag Of Cocaine Under Your Toupee?

By Vanessa Romo
Published July 17, 2019 at 4:21 PM EDT
The 65-year-old man — unnamed by police — tried to smuggle a more than a pound of cocaine under his toupee. He was caught by Spain's National Police shortly after disembarking from a flight arriving in Barcelona from Bogota, Colombia, in June.

As far as drug-smuggling plans go, this one probably should have been gone over with a fine-toothed comb.

A Colombian man trying to sneak more than a pound of cocaine into Spain was caught with the package (poorly) hidden under his toupee, a Spanish police official told NPR.

The extra carry-on bag was taped to the top of 65-year-old man's head, creating a very bizarre lewkas he disembarked from a flight arriving in Barcelona from Bogota.

The National Police said it wasn't necessarily the Snooki-like bump that gave him away — he had tried to disguise it under a hat — but rather his lack of chill.

The unidentified man, who was dressed in a blue-and-white collared shirt and matching blue vest, was behaving suspiciously as he made his way through El Prat airport last month.

"His toupee was very curious, but the agents there have a lot of expertise and they pay attention to people's attitude," the National Police told La Vanguardia."His nervousness was very noticeable as he was about to pass the security checkpoint."

It didn't take long to find the stash containing 503 grams of cocaine, which police estimated could be worth about 30,000 euros — more than $33,000 U.S.

The drug-in-a-rug story is not over: The harried drug mule has been charged with "a crime against public health" and is being held by the Judicial Authority, the national police said.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: July 17, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous version of this story misspelled reality star Snooki's name as Snookie.

Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
