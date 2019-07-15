Missouri Baby Born On July 11, Which Is Known As 7-11 Day

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Rachel Langford. The Missouri woman gave birth on July 11 - 7/11. It's known as 7-Eleven Day, when the convenience store chain offers specials on Slurpees. 7-Eleven is also the day when Ms. Langford gave birth at 7:11 p.m. to a baby weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. We don't know the future of baby J'Aime Brown, but we can suggest two lucky numbers he could bet someday in Vegas - and even the day he should visit there. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.