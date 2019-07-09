Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Swiss Military Aerial Display Team Misses Planned Celebration

Published July 9, 2019 at 7:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The U.S. military does flyovers, as many saw July 4. So does an aerial display team from Switzerland's military. The pilots planned to fly over a Swiss town to honor a pioneer of early flight, the first person to fly both directions over the Alps. But the pilots got the wrong map coordinates. They flew over the wrong Swiss town and the wrong celebration. The jets roared over the Northwest Yodeling Festival. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories