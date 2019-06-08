Bringing The World Home To You

Predictions

Published June 8, 2019 at 11:13 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what file will the FBI reveal next? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: They will reveal that Osama bin Laden is still alive and working at a coffee shop in Brooklyn making Osama bin lattes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Aida Rodriguez.

AIDA RODRIGUEZ: The FBI will be releasing a file stating that the FBI actually stands for full-blooded Italian.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: Fans of aliens will be overjoyed when they release not "The X-Files" but the A files because that's how an alphabetized filing system works.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Adam Burke and Aida Rodriguez. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

