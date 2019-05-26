Sunday Puzzle: Left To Right

On-air challenge:I'm going to give you some words and a category. Name something in the category whose letters can be found in left-to-right order in the word — although not consecutively. Every answer has 5 letters.

Example: HUMANOID — World capital ---> HANOI

1. AVENUES — Planet

2. BIODIESEL — State capital

3. UNDERSHRUB — Prime minister of India

4. HOGSHEAD — Book of the Old Testament

5. COMING OUT — African river

6. OCCUPIED — One of Santa's reindeer

Last week's challenge:Name a profession in 13 letters that is associated with a particular 5-letter country. The letters of that country appear in left-to-right order, although not consecutively, in that profession's name. What is it?

Hint: The profession is a single word.

Challenge answer:Hieroglyphist --> Egypt

Winner:Jared Voss of Medford, Mass.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge is not so hard. It comes from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. Take a common English word in 3 letters. Translate it into French — also 3 letters. (The French word is one everyone knows.) And between them these two words consist of 6 different vowels and no consonants. What words are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, May 30at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.