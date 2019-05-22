Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Doctors In Poland Prepared To Deliver 5 Babies And Then A 6th Arrived

Published May 22, 2019 at 6:42 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Doctors in Krakow, Poland, were all prepared to deliver quintuplets when an expectant mom arrived on Monday. The head of the clinical neonatology unit says five teams of doctors were ready to take care of five babies. And then came the surprise - a sixth baby that no one was expecting. The two boys and four girls were slightly premature, but doctors say they should go home in a few months. Their mom says, we'll have to rearrange things a bit. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories