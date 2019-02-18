Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New Girl Scout Cookie Innovation: 'Momoas'

Published February 18, 2019 at 5:12 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Sales is all about differentiating yourself from the competition. And when you're a Girl Scout selling cookies, that can be kind of tough. But Charlotte Holmberg found her edge. Well, her mom did, actually. You know Samoas - right? - the delicious chocolate, caramel and coconut Girl Scout delights? Charlotte printed out a bunch of shirtless photos of the actor Jason Momoa, stuck them on her cookie boxes, and her sales skyrocketed - because you definitely eat Mamoa Samoas for the articles. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories