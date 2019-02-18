New Girl Scout Cookie Innovation: 'Momoas'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Charlotte Holmberg found her edge. Well, her mom did, actually. You know Samoas - right? - the delicious chocolate, caramel and coconut Girl Scout delights? Charlotte printed out a bunch of shirtless photos of the actor Jason Momoa, stuck them on her cookie boxes, and her sales skyrocketed - because you definitely eat Mamoa Samoas for the articles.