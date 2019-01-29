Bringing The World Home To You

Georgia Woman Accidently Gives Away Her Son's $6,500

Published January 29, 2019 at 6:58 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news from the lost and found. A woman in Conyers, Ga., cleaned house. She gave items to Goodwill, including a travel mug that belonged to her adult son. WSB-TV reports the son would like that mug back - not because of the mug, although, he says, I miss the mug. It's mainly for the $6,500 he kept inside. If you see it, you can tell the mug by the heavy wad of cash within and the Mickey Mouse logo on the side. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
