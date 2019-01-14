Bringing The World Home To You

Why Kansas City Chiefs' Jeff Allen Nearly Missed Saturday's Game

Published January 14, 2019 at 7:03 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Kansas City Chiefs won on Saturday, but as the AP reports, offensive lineman Jeff Allen nearly missed the game. His car got stuck in the snow. Allen tweeted that a nice guy named Dave rescued him. He asked for help finding Dave so he could get him playoff tickets. Allen said he tracked him down, despite all the people around town who suddenly changed their name to Dave. I'll tell you, as people in our plight know, the world has plenty of Daves already. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
