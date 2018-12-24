Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Mom Gives Daughter Advent Calendar Meant For Cats

Published December 24, 2018 at 7:03 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Jess Evans was shopping in England, and she bought an advent calendar - not just any advent calendar, one with Garfield on the front, and also these cool, green-colored chocolates, only they weren't chocolates. They were pieces of catnip because the Garfield calendar was meant for cats and not for Jess' 9-year-old daughter, Alissa. The Independent reports that Alissa is just fine, so is Jess, though she feels like, quote, "the worst mother ever." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories