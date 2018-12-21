Bringing The World Home To You

Female Mormon Missionaries May Wear Pants In Some Instances

Published December 21, 2018 at 6:57 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's an old saying about who wears the pants in the family. And the answer now includes female Mormon missionaries. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updated its dress code for missionaries.

Women are still supposed to wear skirts and dresses to worship. But women at more than 400 missions worldwide may wear dress slacks at other times. It's seen as a way to ward off mosquitoes. And the Mormons say it also helps when riding bicycles. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

