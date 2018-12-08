Fresh Air Weekend: Bradley Cooper; Samin Nosrat

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Bradley Cooper Learned To Sing, Direct And Talk Deeply For 'A Star Is Born':Cooper makes his directorial debut with a remake of the classic film about a doomed love affair. He hopes his version presents a fuller portrait of the iconic characters.

On Netflix, Chef Samin Nosrat Goes Global To Demystify 'Salt Fat Acid Heat': In her four-part show, James Beard award-winning food writer and chef Samin Nosrat travels the globe, talking to home chefs to learn more about the four essentials of great food.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Bradley Cooper Learned To Sing, Direct And Talk Deeply For 'A Star Is Born'

On Netflix, Chef Samin Nosrat Goes Global To Demystify 'Salt Fat Acid Heat'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.