After Plane Troubles, German Chancellor Ends Up On Commercial Flight

Published December 3, 2018 at 6:25 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with this installment of, world leaders, they're just like us. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane had technical problems, and she ended up on a commercial flight from Germany to Argentina for the G-20 summit. Next to her in business class was 28-year-old Agustin Aguero. He told a German news site he, quote, "never expected such a normal person." The chancellor ate yogurt. She read and slept during the 13-hour flight. Aguero said she smiled at him, but he didn't speak up, which probably suited her just fine. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
