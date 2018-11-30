Bringing The World Home To You

6 Scientists Swallowed Legos To Show Parents How Safe It Is

Published November 30, 2018 at 6:19 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've got young kids, you're always worried they'll put something crazy in their mouths, like the head of their favorite Darth Vader Lego guy. Six scientists in the U.K. and Australia wanted to allay parents' fears, so each of them swallowed the small head of a Lego figure to see how long it would take for it to leave their bodies. On average, the scientists passed the Legos within 1.7 days with no pain or side effects. They say the bottom line, so to speak - parents, you don't have to sweat the small stuff. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
