More Than 3,700 Women Turn Out For The Largest Rosie The Riveter Gathering

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many people know the poster of Rosie the Riveter. She left the home in World War II. She's in blue coveralls, a red bandana, working an industrial job. Now a group of women claims a Guinness World Record - most Rosies ever in one spot. A photo shows 3,734 women all dressed the same, fists in the air. They include two women who actually worked in World War II, now aged 100 and 101. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.