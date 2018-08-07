Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

N.J. Woman Helps Country Music Star Keith Urban Purchase Snacks

Published August 7, 2018 at 6:51 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Country star Keith Urban was trying to buy food at a gas station, but...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHO WOULDN'T WANNA BE ME")

KEITH URBAN: (Singing) I got no money in my pockets.

GREENE: Why not, Keith?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHO WOULDN'T WANNA BE ME")

URBAN: (Singing) I got a hole in my jeans.

GREENE: Another shopper, Ruth Reed, gave him a few bucks. He thanked her and introduced himself as Keith.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHO WOULDN'T WANNA BE ME")

URBAN: (Singing) My troubles behind me.

GREENE: She said he looked a lot like Keith Urban. He said he was.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHO WOULDN'T WANNA BE ME")

URBAN: (Singing) Who wouldn't want to be me?

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories