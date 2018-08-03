Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Parents Help Their Kids Be Successful At Playing Video Games

Published August 3, 2018 at 6:19 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all want to give our kids the tools they need to succeed in life. For some parents, that includes helping them succeed at video games - specifically, the game "Fortnite." Apparently, tutoring for "Fortnite" is a huge thing. Coaches reportedly charge up to $25 an hour. Some parents hope it pays off in the way of a college scholarship for their kid. Others set a low bar, one telling The Wall Street Journal, not dying in the first two minutes of the game would be nice. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories