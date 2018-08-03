Parents Help Their Kids Be Successful At Playing Video Games

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all want to give our kids the tools they need to succeed in life. For some parents, that includes helping them succeed at video games - specifically, the game "Fortnite." Apparently, tutoring for "Fortnite" is a huge thing. Coaches reportedly charge up to $25 an hour. Some parents hope it pays off in the way of a college scholarship for their kid. Others set a low bar, one telling The Wall Street Journal, not dying in the first two minutes of the game would be nice. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.