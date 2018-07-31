Bringing The World Home To You

Aquarium Video Shows Male Visitor Leaving With A Horn Shark

Published July 31, 2018 at 6:19 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

An aquarium in Texas encouraged visitors to touch the sea creatures. One man went way too far. Surveillance video shows him reaching into a tank and pulling out a little horn shark. He wraps it in a blanket, puts it in a baby stroller then just strolls out. Cops tracked him down. The shark, named Miss Helen, was fine. The man reportedly just wanted to add to his own collection of marine life. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

